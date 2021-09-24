Cold fronts season 2021-2022 begins, 56 are expected; the first one hits in these states

MEXICO, (September 24, 20221).- The cold fronts season 2021-2022 began, which will conclude in May next year. According to the National Water Commission (Conagua) , the forecast is for 56 cold fronts coming in from the United States and Canada . During this period, the air masses move to our country causing marked drops in temperature , strong winds and rains in the interaction with tropical systems.

The director of Conagua, Germán Martínez Santoyo , indicated that now cold front number 1 affects the territory with rains in five states , in addition to low temperatures in the north and center of the country, for which he called on the population to take extreme precautions. Cold front number 2 is expected next week .

“We already have the first of this season over the Gulf of Mexico. This first cold front is causing very strong and intense rains in the states of Veracruz, Puebla, Tabasco, Oaxaca and Chiapas . Likewise, it is causing a north in the coasts of Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, in addition to the decrease in temperatures over the north and center of Mexico. I ask you to take extreme precautions ”. Germán Martínez Santoyo, director of Conagua

This is how the cold fronts will be presented

Of the 56 cold fronts, two will be in September ; the next week comes the second . In October it will increase to seven fronts, and in November six. While seven cold fronts are expected in December, which will increase to nine in January 2022. For February, seven are expected .

In March there will be eight, while seven are expected for April and in May they will decrease to three cold fronts, according to the National Meteorological Service.

The coordinator of the National Meteorological Service, Alejandra Méndez Girón , listed the states that, on average, register the greatest damage due to the cold fronts season.

“The states that register the greatest drops in temperature are Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Tlaxcala, the State of Mexico, Puebla and Mexico City . For the central states, minimum temperatures are expected to range between two and eight degrees Celsius ”. Alejandra Méndez Girón, coordinator of the National Meteorological Service

For his part, the manager of Surface Water and Engineering of Ríos de Conagua stressed that the rains derived from cold fronts can increase flows in rivers and streams.

“The rains that can originate cold fronts would generate an increase in the flow of rivers and streams, as well as floods in the lower areas of the states that have the greatest influence, which have already been commented, with the possibility of landslides and damage to roads and highway sections ”. Heriberto Montes Ortiz, manager of Surface Water and River Engineering

Source: Uno tv

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments