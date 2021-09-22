Climate change impacts access to food, warns specialist

Izarelly Rosillo Pantoja, an international consultant, proposes a green recovery fund in the states to curb the consequences of climate change
MEXICO, (September 22, 2021).- Four municipalities located in the state of Querétaro are in conditions of extreme poverty and have little access to adequate food, a reason that affects growth retardation, said Dr. Izarelly Rosillo Pantoja, an international consultant.
This condition is aggravated in regions with greater environmental and economic vulnerability, he said. For this reason, he suggested having a biopolitical approach in the generation of public policies and the creation of a green recovery fund for the states in order to curb the consequences of climate change.
The Economic Commission for Latin America has reflected that, after the COVID-19 pandemic, poverty in Latin America will increase by 13 percent. I was already talking about an economic slowdown and imports and exports have decreased by two percentage points, which makes it difficult to access products and reduces purchasing power, ”said Izarelly Rosillo.
She explained that climate change directly impacts access to raw materials required to manufacture various products.
The risk that floods and droughts absent food security, but also production mechanisms, ” she said.
Source: Excelsior
