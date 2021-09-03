Clandestine party shut down in Merida’s Chichen Itza neighborhood

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 03, 2021) .- With the support of SSP agents, personnel from the Ministry of Health shut down a clandestine party in the Chichén Itzá neighborhood on Thursday, September 2nd.

At the meeting, there were about 60 people who did not respect the protocols or hygiene measures to prevent Covid-19 infections.

The party was held on a property on Calle 22 between 19 and 21 in the Chichén Itzá neighborhood, where there was loud music that could be heard several streets away.

SSY personnel arrived at the place and shut down the party with the support of SSP agents.

The partygoers were removed from the scene and closure stamps were placed on the premises.

The house owner will have to pay a fine of $180,000 pesos

