Charco del Ingenio Botanical Garden in San Miguel de Allende

GUANAJUATO, (September 15, 2021).- Located a few minutes from San Miguel de Allende, the El Charco del Ingenio Botanical Garden comprises 67 hectares of natural reserve endowed with great biodiversity.
In addition to conserving and caring for this natural reserve, the Garden houses an extensive botanical collection, made up of cacti and other Mexican succulents, many of them rare, threatened or endangered.
The specimens of this collection – one of the most complete in the country – are located mainly in the Conservatory of Mexican Plants, a pavilion specially designed for its exhibition, as well as in the Rescued Plants Zone, to the west of the Garden.
Starting from the information center, a network of trails leads to various viewpoints and points of interest in the reserve. Adjacent to the Botanical Garden, is the Landeta Park, a large natural and recreational space with vehicular access and facilities for picnics.
El Charco del Ingenio also has a store where you can buy organic and artisan products, books and plants from the Jardin nursery, as well as a well-stocked juice bar and cafeteria.
As a community space, El Charco concentrates its efforts on environmental education and the development of popular culture. Meetings, talks, workshops, concerts, ceremonies and various activities take place throughout the year and reflect the multicultural environment of San Miguel de Allende.
PEACE AREA
In 2004, El Charco del Ingenio was consecrated as a Zone of Peace by the Dalai Lama, leader of the Tibetan people and Nobel Peace Prize winner, during his visit to Mexico.
There were five zones of peace declared in different parts of the country. These are spaces free of violence and weapons, dedicated to the conservation of nature and community development.
Postal address
Postal address:
El Charco del Ingenio, San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico
GPS:
20.917830511432, -100.72744412867
Telephone:
Web:
Source: De Paseo
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
