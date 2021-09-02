Carrillo Puerto Ejidatarios say the haven’t been paid for their land taken for the Maya Train Project

They denounce the commissioner for only giving them half because “they are not residents.”
Campeche, (September 02, 2021).- About 30 Ejidatarios of the Carrillo Puerto ejido, in the Champotón municipality, denounced that the Ejidal commissioner, José Caamal Ehuán, wants to pay them half of the promised amount for their land, due to the right of way through which the Maya Train will pass, with the argument that they do not reside in the population and that some have already sold their land.
The protesters arrived at the Federal Palace displaying the ejido registry, in which their names still appear.
However, this list has not been updated in Carrillo Puerto, according to the protesters themselves, and they asked for guidance on what they can and cannot demand since they admitted that they are giving everyone a part of what originally corresponds to them, which are 10 thousand 400 pesos each; however, the protesters were offered only 5,200 pesos; for not living in the ejido that today is a fundamental part of the Tren Maya project.
After the entrance of a representative to the offices of the Maya Train division and talking with one of the legal entities of the agency, he said that those who have already sold land will not receive the resources because they no longer have land and their names no longer appear in the National Agrarian Registry (RAN) because, in order to sell they had to hand over their certificate of possession and common good, “that automatically takes them out of the ejido,” he explained.
For those who have their possession documents, they were asked to gather their paperwork and take it to the offices to make a call to the commissioner, since the resource is for everyone; They decided to go to the Agrarian Registry and take the documents with them.
Finally, when addressing those present, he told those who had already sold their land, that it was not good to complain because “they can no longer do anything, and they cannot demand a resource that no longer corresponds to them, better keep the money that they already gave them. ”, he expressed.
Later, some admitted that they had already sold their lands but that their names still appear in the ejidal register, so they gave the right to get the payment.
Source: La jornada maya
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
