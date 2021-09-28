Cantoya Guanajuato Balloon Festival 2021; Everything you need to know

September 28, 2021.

The Guanajuato people carry out the search for the Balloon Festival of Cantoya Guanajuato 2021.

Check out the details about this festival, which will be the first edition

Where will the 2021 Cantoya Guanajuato Balloon Festival be taking place?

The 2021 Cantoya Guanajuato Balloon Festival will be held in the municipality of Uriangato, Guanajuato.

Cantoya Balloon Festival Date

This cultural event will take place on Monday, October 4 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Garden of the municipality of Uriangato.

An important fact is that this festival will take place within the International Meeting of Carpenters.

Meet the guests

Here are the guests who will participate in the balloon festival :

Local Tour: Tapeteros and globeros de la Loma

National Tour: Chpíri Etetsï Balloons from Paracho, Michoacán; Balloons Art and Tradition of Paracho, Michoacán; Sleepless from Paracho, Michoacán; Araquen de Paracho, Michoacán and Cantóyuz de Morelia, Michoacán.

International Turma: Magical Home of Brazil and Ancón of Colombia.

Invited artist

The group that will liven up this festival is Grupo Cuervos.

Attendees to this event must wear face masks at all times , keep a healthy distance and bring antibacterial gel.

Source: Union Guanajuato

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







