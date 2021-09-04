Campeche businessmen state that change of route of the Maya Train will not bring expected benefits

Campeche, (September 04, 2021).- After the announcement of the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur) of the relocation of the railways and the peripheral route that the Maya Train will take, the Campeche Business Coordinating Council (CCEC) stated that if this new trajectory is confirmed, they will no longer have the economic and social benefits that they intended with the previous project, for which they will request a hearing from Fonatur to discuss the issue.

“As a united sector we are concerned and busy to support Layda Sansores (elected governor) so that the Maya Train does pass through the city,” stressed Víctor del Río R de la Gala, president of the CCEC, who accompanied by directors of Chambers of the tourism sector, stressed that it will be useless if they implement mobility strategies if it will not be striking for tourism.

He stated that businessmen want tourism to pass through the city so that they “see what the green areas hide” and that, except for families who do not want to be relocated, citizens have shown their dissatisfaction with this sudden decision by Fonatur.

He said that if the Maya Train respects the first route, the tourist services are ready to generate, but if the plans change, with the investment that the businessmen have to make, they will not be able to operate immediately.

Upon her arrival in Campeche, Layda Sansores San Román said that in tomorrow’s visit to Campeche by the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, she will insist on respecting the route so that the 3 billion pesos that were modified with the project are not lost by the incoming administration.

“The resources that today are taken from us by the Maya Train will be used for urbanization and the construction of a new hospital to attend to the medical needs of the Campechanos, therefore it is important to discuss the issue with the president and with Fonatur, so that those resources are in Campeche ”, she assured.

In addition, she mentioned that she will seek dialogue with the families of the Three Traditional Barrios to convince them, give them a proposal that satisfies their perception and that they understand that the benefit of the Maya Train is for everyone, not only for businessmen.

