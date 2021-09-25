Businesses in Downtown Mérida say the relocation of bus stops is good for business

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 25, 2021).- Shops in the Historic Center of Mérida trusted that the approach of the ascent and descent zones of 150 public transport routes will bring an increase in sales to businesses and therefore speed up the economic recovery of businessmen and families, especially in the face of the proximity of the ‘Buen Fin’ and the holiday season.

When speaking about the measure that is part of the responsible modifications to the Urban Mobility Improvement Plan for the Historic Center of Mérida, Ricardo Escalante Morales, manager of the Motomaya company, pointed out that the approach to the bus stops represents a benefit not only for the users of public transport, but rather for the organized commerce of the entire first square of the city, since there will be greater mobility of people, who will gradually return to the businesses that they used to frequent.

“I am glad that this measure has been arranged to move the bus stops, mainly for people who have to take up to two buses, for them it is very heavy. That is why many people stopped coming because they were not close to the place where they wanted to buy ”, he emphasized.

Escalante Morales also celebrated that on October 4 the restriction on night vehicle mobility will be eliminated, since now they will be able to extend their closing hours and take advantage of the next edition of the Good End, as well as the end of the year celebrations.

In turn, the general director of the company Rams Cottons de México, which recently completed 25 years of existence, Eduardo Ramos García, recognized the effectiveness of these measures, which over the months managed to curb infections by avoiding crowds, added to the good rhythm of the vaccination day against Covid 19 that Yucatan has.

“We have received this news with great enthusiasm and optimism, because now people will no longer have to walk so much, I think it is a great achievement and shows the will of the State Government to support not only the users of public transport, but also to organized commerce that today in the center is going through a difficult time, so this measure will bring life back to our businesses ”, he stressed.

Although this represents an opportunity to inject vitality into their companies, Ramos García reiterated the importance that both customers and business partners continue to take care of and strengthen health protocols to avoid infections by Coronavirus, which can also promote the return of The restrictions.

In this sense, the businessmen highlighted the progress that Yucatán has had in vaccination, which generates greater peace of mind to be able to continue strengthening their commercial operations.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







