Bus stops and flowerpots will be relocated in Downtown Merida again

MÉRIDA, Yucután, (September 04, 2021).- In the coming weeks a series of modifications will be carried out in Mérida, such as the relocation of bus stops and flowerpots that divide the city pedestrian spaces.
These measures and others were announced this Friday through a statement.
What are the modifications?
The modifications consist of:
- The relocation of bus stops to reduce the distances traveled by public transport users who make a change in the city.
- A new distribution of flowerpots , whose objective is to reduce the speed of cars to increase road safety for pedestrians. It should be noted that the evaluation carried out showed a 58% decrease in pedestrian traffic accidents in the downtown Merida.
- Passenger ascents and descents will be kept separate in order to reduce crowds and reduce the risk of contagion.
- Road axes will be maintained, as well as the design of fast entry and exit in a spiral way to allow the efficient circulation of public transport.
The measures will be effective in the next few days
According to the authorities, these modifications were raised and agreed upon in the framework of a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Evaluation Tables of the Urban Mobility Improvement Plan for the Historic Center of Mérida.
The State Government reported that these new measures will be effective in the coming days, so it asked citizens to keep an eye on the information that will be released through the official media in the coming weeks.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
