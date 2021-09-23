‘Buen Fin 2021’ will be held from November 10 to 16

MEXICO, (September 23, 2021).- Organizers of the ‘El Buen Fin’ national discount program expect this year to exceed the 239 billion pesos economic spill registered during the 2020 edition.

They indicated that estimates of sales growth cannot be given for this year because the number of days do not coincide with other editions, which is why there would be an incorrect comparison.

However, double-digit increases in internet sales are expected.

The 11th edition of the bidding day will be held from November 10 to 16 and it is expected that at least 95 thousand companies will join.

According to official information, for this year the days were extended in order to avoid crowds that put the health of the population at risk due to COVID-19.

The day includes a non-business day that corresponds to the commemoration of November 20.

Raffle

Meanwhile, the El Buen Fin raffle will be held on December 10 and the prizes will be delivered no later than the 24th of that month.

The raffle will have a bag of 500 million pesos, of which 100 million pesos will be raffled among small businesses that in their previous year have not had revenues greater than 5 million pesos, according to Raúl Zambrano Rangel, central administrator of management and procedures with electronic means.

The official added that the number of prizes to be distributed will be 4,988 and the amount increases compared to last year, going from 15 thousand to 20 thousand pesos

He affirmed that last year 100 percent of the small businesses that participated had a prize and that for this edition a flagship prize of 260 thousand pesos is assigned

Meanwhile, for consumers, there will be a bag of 400 million pesos with 321,261 prizes and a flagship prize of 250 thousand pesos.

What are the requirements to participate?

Sign up for the Good End portal

That businesses are up to date with their tax obligations and have a tax mailbox

How can I find out which companies are participating?

On the page www.elbuenfin.org you can find the participating companies, commercial establishments and websites.

In addition, on this page, companies and establishments can register and update their data.

Source: El Financiero

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







