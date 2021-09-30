Brazilian football icon Pele is set to leave hospital following successful operation

Brasil, (September 30, 2021).- Brazilian football legend Pele is set to leave the hospital after recovering from an operation to remove a tumour from his colon, his daughter Kely revealed on Wednesday, September 29th.
She did not say exactly when he would leave the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo but the Estado de Sao Paulo newspaper said his discharge would take place on Thursday.
‘Now that he’s stronger and leaving the hospital to continue recovering and treating himself at home, I’m going back home,’ Pele’s US-based daughter said on Instagram.
Kely has used social media to post popular updates about her father during his almost month long-stay in hospital, including videos of his recovery.
The 80-year-old former Santos, Brazil and New York Cosmos player had the operation on September 4 after abnormalities were discovered during a routine medical.
He was in and out of the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit in the days after but has recovered well since entering a private room.
Pele, the only man to win three World Cup winner’s medals as a player, will turn 81 on October 23.
He has suffered a series of health issues over the last decade, particularly with his hip, and he cannot walk unaided.
His public appearances were already being cut before the COVID-19 pandemic and since then he has made few unnecessary forays outside his house near Santos.
His son Edinho said last year his father was depressed, something Pele later denied.
The global icon appeared cheery in the videos posted by Kely and her sister Flavia, singing, playing cards and smiling for their cameras.
Source: Daily mail
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Another case of firearm detonation in Izamal, Yucatán, no injured or dead
Izamal, Yucatán, September 30, 2021 (ACOM). –.
-
Progreso case: FGE executes an arrest warrant and impute attempted femicide
Progreso, Yucatán, (September 30, 2021).- After.
-
30-year-old man dies after receiving electric shock and falling from nine meters high in Conkal
CONKAL, Yucatán, (September 30, 2021).- Electrician.
-
Cepredey offers free music, graffiti and theater this weekend in Mérida
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 30, 2021).- A rock concert ,.
-
The Arctic is running out of ice and seabird population decreasing
Additionally, the decline in Arctic seabird.
-
Disney Cruise Line to arrive in Progreso next December
Progreso, Yucatan, (September 30, 2021).- As.
-
The other pandemic in Mexico, breast cancer unstoppable
MEXICO, (September 30, 2021).- Breast cancer.
-
Ten women and girls killed every day in Mexico, Amnesty International report says
Families often left to do their.
-
Internet Blackout of September 30: What is it and why is it happening?
Let’s Encrypt’s DST Root CA X3.
-
Yucatan and Lebanon, history of fraternity and cultural exchange
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 30, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment