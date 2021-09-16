Before committing suicide, man says goodbye to his sister on WhatsApp

A man decided to kill himself and hanged himself at his home in the San Cayetano neighborhood, in the west side of Mérida.
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 16, 2021).- Suicides continue unstoppable in Yucatán, and on Monday, September 13th, a man hanged himself at his home in the San Cayetano neighborhood, west side of Mérida. With this case, there are already 172 suicides in the state so far in 2021.
The fatal event occurred on Monday night when a woman received a WhatsApp message from her brother Miguel Ángel “N”, 29 years old, in which he told her that he was tired of the problems he had.
Concerned, the woman went to her brother’s house, located on Calle 65-A between 94 and 96 in San Cayetano.
She indicated that when she arrived, everything was dark and the man was not answering the phone, so she entered the corridor and through a window discovered that Miguel Angel had hanged himself with a rope that he tied to a hammock.
The Prosecutor’s Office is already investigating the case because neither the sister nor the people who knew Miguel Ángel explained what was the reason for the fatal decision made by the young man.
Suicide prevention lines in Yucatán
In Yucatan there are several lines of suicide prevention, which can be useful when the moment requires it. These are:
Let’s save a life: 924-59-91, 945-37-77 and 075.
Facebook: Let’s save a Life Radio.
Suicide Attention Program (PIAS): 9993 10-36-62.
Free mental health support line of the Yucatan Health Secretariat: 800-000-0779.
Life Line: 800-911-2000.
Facebook: Line of Life.
Twitter and Instagram: @LineaDe_LaVida.
Email: lalineadelavida@salud.gob.mx
Mérida City Council emotional support lines: 9994-54-10-81.
Women’s line: 800-455-76-72, 999-923-09-73
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Man found dead in Sierra Papacal would be a radio station executive
Attempted robbery would have cost him.
-
A deep hole opens in the middle of Mérida’s Manuel Cresencio Rejón neighborhood
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 16, 2021) .-.
-
Teachers in Valladolid protest against face-to-face classes
They estimate that more than a.
-
A call to include ideas from the communities in the Tren Maya project
“The Mayan Train is a project.
-
Canaco urged the Progreso City Hall to enforce the law on the Malecón
PROGRESO .- After the Canaco urged.
-
The presence of other indigenous groups besides the Maya is confirmed in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán.- In Yucatán, there is.
-
Traditional Mexican Independence Day Food and Drinks
September 15, 2021.- Mexican Independence Day.
-
Dates and locations for second dose of Astra Zeneca for people from 30 to 39 years old in Mérida
The application will take place from.
-
Smoking is the seventh cause of death from Covid-19 in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 15, 2021).- Smoking.
-
Valladolid paramedics dismissed for dancing in front of a deceased by COVID-19
Valladolid, Yucatan; September 15, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
Leave a Comment