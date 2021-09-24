Becoming a Professional Scrum Master – How to Go About It

Discover how you can apply further thinking to servant leadership, bringing about behavioral and informational shifts in people and teams. It will prepare you for real-world decisions, especially when dealing with complexity.

To be a professional scrum master, you need the basic to advanced skills and knowledge with PSM™ certification.

Role As A Scrum

You’ll learn the Scrum Master’s core responsibilities in each of the components of the Scrum Framework as well as how to enhance your skills in this course.

While the scrum master is fully committed to the scrum values and practices, he/she is also open to opportunities to improve the workflow of the team. He/she facilitates scrum to the larger team by ensuring that the Scrum framework is followed. Scrum masters ensure that scrum is followed as the framework suggests. Each scrum team member is guided and coached through the scrum framework by the scrum master. Scrum establishes clearly defined roles and rituals that should be followed.

The scrum master facilitates the lightweight agile framework scrum that focuses on time-boxed sprints. As coaches, scrum masters act as consultants to the rest of the team. The Scrum Guide describes scrum masters as “servant leaders” who are committed to scrum values and foundation while staying flexible and open to the opportunities for the team to improve. Team members should manage their own processes and tools in an ideal agile world. However, we’ve found that teams new to agile often make the scrum master their process owner. It takes time for ownership of the process to diffuse between team members. During the transformative phase of a project, the scrum master role can be as low-level as scheduling scrum ceremonies or as highly involved as any other scrum team member. Although the Scrum Guide lists the functions of the scrum master, this list is not exhaustive.

Responsibilities of a Scrum Master

Support daily standups (or the daily scrum) as necessary.

Help prevent over-committing.

Assist with estimation and subtask creation.

Ensure that the scrum board cards are current and that scrum software, Jira software or otherwise, is working relatively smoothly.

To work effectively with scrum teams, scrum masters should consult with members of the team and internal stakeholders.

Scrum masters advocate the continuous improvement of team processes and workflows to eliminate external and internal roadblocks.

Why Do You Need Professional Scrum Master™ Certificate?

A Professional Scrum Master™ (PSM™) is a 2-day certification course (offered online and in-person) focused on explaining the key components of Scrum, the role that the Scrum Master has within it, and the principles and empirical process theory behind the framework.

Teams in any industry working to solve complex problems are appropriate for this course. It is designed for:

Practitioners who are interested in starting a career as a Scrum Master Scrum Masters,

Agile/Scrum Coaches and consultants who wish to improve their use of Scrum

Anyone involved in product delivery using Scrum

If a PSM™ class participant is unable to score at least 85% on the PSM™ I assessment following the 14-day grace period following the receipt of their free password, the second attempt will be free. To receive the industry-recognized Professional Scrum Master™ (PSM) certification, all participants must pass the PSM™ assessment. Passing the PSM™ assessment requires a minimum score of 85%.







