Baby crocodiles hatch in the Rio Lagartos reserve

Rio Lagartos, Yucatan; September 18, 2021 (ACOM) .- In 2020, the year marked by the pandemic and, in the case of Yucatan also by natural phenomena that flooded various areas, the crocodile could not be reproduced, this 2021, the first young have already begun to hatch.
More than 200 crocodiles have been born in the natural reserve of Río Lagartos, in Itzamkanac, which means “The house of the crocodile”, including a little documented event, which was the arrival of twins of the species.
Elmy Marfil Marrufo, treasurer of the association, indicated that this represents a great achievement for the species and for the caretakers of these animals, especially after last year practically all the nests were lost due to floods.
“We have here in the reserve the moreletii crocodile, also known as the swamp crocodile, it is the most typical of the region and the one that occurs the most in the estuary, this is one of the smallest, although it reaches up to 5 meters and is it manages to adapt to fresh and salt water ”, said the specialist.
This species of crocodile is considered at risk, since the number of specimens has been decreasing over the years due to predation for the use of its skin, as well as the invasion of habitat, hence the importance of achieving an adequate reproduction of the same.
Source: Reporteros Hoy
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
