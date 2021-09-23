Autumn begins and with it the first cold front of the season is formed

Merida Yucatan; September 22, 2021 (ACOM) .- Autumn begins in the northern hemisphere today 22 at 2:21 p.m., reported Juan Vázquez Montalvo, head of the Institutional Committee for the Attention of Extreme Meteorological Phenomena (CIAFEME) of the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY).
The specialist indicated that with the change of season – which in the case of the Yucatan peninsula will occur on Tuesday 28 because it is out of phase with the equator – the presence of the first cold front of the season is also announced.
As this first phenomenon will not reach the Yucatan peninsula and will remain parked on the Gulf of Mexico, the embarrassment will prevail during the rest of the week and there will be rains that will remain until Saturday and Sunday.
Vázquez Montalvo recalled that the cold fronts season for Mexico began on September 15, which for this year is estimated between 55 and 60 of these meteorological phenomena.
He said that despite the above, cold fronts do not stop the arrival of hurricanes -whose season is approaching its peak-, because in 2005 one of them stopped the advance of Hurricane Wilma and it was parked for three days over Quintana Roo, causing damage millionaires and very important damage to the tourism sector.
“The same thing happened when the Yucatan peninsula was hit by cyclone Roxanne, in 1995, a cold front intervened in the advance of the tropical storm and caused very high damage in Campeche and the south of our state,” he explained.
Similarly, he stressed that from December 15 to February 15 the strongest cold fronts of the season are expected.
The meteorology specialist pointed out that the new season is characterized by a predominantly dry climate, although at the beginning of the season the rains tend to increase due to the influence of tropical cyclones.
Source: Reporteros hoy
The Yucatan Times
