August: the month with the highest toll of reported COVID-19 cases in Mexico

August is now the month with the highest toll of reported COVID-19 cases in Mexico. But despite the high number of cases, Mexican leaders continue to tout the success of their pandemic response.
With more than 504,000 cases reported, August ended with 15% more COVID-19 cases than January — previously the month with the highest number of both cases and deaths in Mexico since the start of the pandemic.
Deaths in August, on the other hand, were 44% lower than in January, as the country continues efforts to vaccinate all adults.
Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador speaks during a state of the union address on Sept. 1, 2021. Photo: Gobierno de Mexico
Andrés Manuel López Obrador emphasized the vaccine rollout during his state of the union address last week.
“Although cases continue, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and death has reduced considerably,” he said. “The main reason for the decreasing intensity of the pandemic is the National Vaccination Program, which has functioned with efficiency and has arrived to every town in Mexico.”
He also reiterated the message of Mexican health officials who say the risk of the virus to children is low as schools reopen this week.
Source: Excelsior
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Restaurants in Cancun prepare for the third edition of “Taco Week”
Restaurants in downtown Cancun will offer.
-
Mexico City to replace Columbus statue with one of Olmeca indigenous woman
MEXICO CITY, Sept 06, 2021 (Reuters).
-
NGOs demand dignified treatment of migrants in Mexico
They urge the federal government to.
-
UADY High School students return to face-to-face classes in Merida
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 06, 2021).- With.
-
Brazilian living legend Pelé hospitalized
Brazilian superstar Edson Arantes do Nascimento.
-
Divers discover broken pipeline that triggered Gulf of Mexico oil spill
Divers using underwater sonar discovered a.
-
Governor supervises construction works of the C5I Yucatan Control Center
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 06, 2021).- Governor.
-
Mom searches in Yucatan for her daughter who went missing 40 years ago in Veracruz
YUCATAN, (September 06, 2021).- Almost 40.
-
What is the transfer pricing regime in Mexico?
ITR and TP Week and International Tax.
-
Oxkintok the Maya City of the three suns
Oxkintok is a pre-Columbian Maya archaeological.
Leave a Comment