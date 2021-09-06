August: the month with the highest toll of reported COVID-19 cases in Mexico

August is now the month with the highest toll of reported COVID-19 cases in Mexico. But despite the high number of cases, Mexican leaders continue to tout the success of their pandemic response.

With more than 504,000 cases reported, August ended with 15% more COVID-19 cases than January — previously the month with the highest number of both cases and deaths in Mexico since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths in August, on the other hand, were 44% lower than in January, as the country continues efforts to vaccinate all adults.

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador speaks during a state of the union address on Sept. 1, 2021. Photo: Gobierno de Mexico

Andrés Manuel López Obrador emphasized the vaccine rollout during his state of the union address last week.

“Although cases continue, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and death has reduced considerably,” he said. “The main reason for the decreasing intensity of the pandemic is the National Vaccination Program, which has functioned with efficiency and has arrived to every town in Mexico.”

He also reiterated the message of Mexican health officials who say the risk of the virus to children is low as schools reopen this week.

Source: Excelsior

