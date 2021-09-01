August ends as the second month with the highest incidence of Covid-19 infections in Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatn, (September 01, 2021).- August became the second month with the highest number of infections, registered in the state so far this season, registering one case every six minutes as well as one death every 105 minutes, which is why it was placed in the fourth place, reported the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY).

During the seventh month of the year, there were 7,336 accumulated confirmed cases and 425 deaths, a sequel to the pandemic.

The number of infected is 5.1 percent lower than last month, with the highest range in 18 months, as well as 59.7 percent higher compared to August 2020.

The daily average was 236.6 infections, the lowest figure for the eighth month of the year occurred on Saturday the 7th, with 185 infected, and the highest was last Friday the 13th, with 299 cases.

While in terms of deaths, there were 425 deaths, an amount that is 21.1 percent lower compared to July, and 49.2 percent compared to August 2020, as well as the highest rate in March of last year to date. .

Likewise, the daily average was 13.7 deaths, with a minimum of 10 deaths, registered on Monday the 9th and Sunday the 15th, respectively.

While last Friday 6th the highest number of the year was registered, 17 deceased, and the mode is 15, since it is repeated on nine occasions, each one.

Finally, August was in fourth place in the table, and it was below July 2021, which had 539 deaths, as well as July 2020, with 700 deceased, and August 2020, with 836 extinct.

Source: Yucatan Ahora

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments