Artistic events in Mérida for the month of September

The calendar includes cinema, music shows, theater and classes in various disciplines

Merida Yucatan, (September 03, 2021).- Continuing to strengthen the cultural dynamics of Mérida is one of the objectives in the diverse art and culture proposals that can be enjoyed during this month of September.



The Culture Directorate of the Mérida city council informs that the billboard will continue with an entertainment offer for the whole family, with projects to enjoy in a hybrid way, in the Auditorium of the Olimpo Cultural Center or online, with transmissions from the www.Midvi platform.mx and on the Mérida es Cultura fanpage .

There will be free events and others in which it is required to buy tickets on the TusBoletos.mx site in solidarity support and in recognition of the artists’ work.

Héroes is the proposal of the El Globo Teatro company, in which three characters (played by Juanki Durán, Roberto Tejeda and Nefertari Zapata) coincide as volunteers in Calcutta and decide to meet a decade later. The play is screened this Friday 3rd, at 7:30 p.m., and invites the viewer to reflect on those who have suffered a great loss and how through volunteer work they get ahead.

On Saturday 4th, enjoy the Music for guitar concert from the young interpreter’s vision with Diego Gallardo, Héctor Reyes and Braulio Becerra. The three young soloists will perform a guitar recital with an original classical repertoire from different periods, with works by Weiss, Paganini, Tárrega, Villa-Lobos, Brouwer, and Lunagómez. The transmission begins at 7:30 p.m., it is for the whole family and it is necessary to buy access to enjoy it online.

The cinema is one of the undertakings that will be on the billboard with different proposals during the month of September. Due to the pandemic, they will continue with controlled capacity and sanitary measures for a safe visit.

In the South Cultural Center this week the Epic Martial Arts cycle will continue, with Ninja Turtles 1 and 2, Lego Ninjago: The Movie and Karate Kid (2010 remake), while in the Olympus Video Room they will screen three great works by the Coen Brothers: The Big Lebowski , A serious man and Fargo , these last performances will be from Friday to Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

In the following site you can find schedules and details of the different activities of the month.

On the other hand, traditional programs in public space, such as Mexican Night at the Paseo de Montejo Remate and Vaquería Yucateca on the ground floor of the Municipal Palace will continue with their shows. Also, the video mappings Piedras Sagradas (Fridays) on the facade of the Cathedral, and Dialogues of the Conqueror (Saturdays) will follow.

In the three rooms of the Mérida Olimpo Cultural Center, the Intimacy and Poetics of Yucatecan Realism by Fernando Castro Pacheco continues to be exhibited, an artistic journey through the vast career of the master of the region. The collection includes more than 80 works and covers the themes of Eroticism and Sensuality, Portraits and Maternity, Yucatecan Customs, Nature and Landscape, History, Symbolism, and Mayan Mythology.

In the Museum of the City of Mérida, the whole month of September you can visit a painter’s apprentice. Tribute to Ermilo Torre Gamboa and Culto al rollo . The Toilet Paper History by the Spanish artist Manuel Taure.

Artistic training is also part of the offer in Mérida. In the Wallis, Casamata and Cholul Cultural Centers the registration period for courses in the disciplines in Dance (jazz, jarana, ballroom dancing, Caribbean rhythms), music (choir, solfeggio, singing, guitar and violin), Manual Arts is open (crafts, drawing, oil painting and textiles), Performing Arts (theater) and Gastronomy. Classes begin on September 13. More information in the emails ccwallis@merida.gob.mx and cccasamata@merida.gob.mx

At the Centro Cultural del Sur there will be jazz and classical dance workshops. Registrations and reports by e-mail ccsur@merida.gob.mx and by phone (999) 942-00-00 Ext. 80823.

All the courses in the municipal cultural centers will be held in virtual mode.

