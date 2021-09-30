Another case of firearm detonation in Izamal, Yucatán, no injured or dead

Izamal, Yucatán, September 30, 2021 (ACOM). – The sound of the sirens of an ambulance to which those of several units of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) were later added broke the usual tranquility of the Kimbilá community, which was already preparing to sleep last night.

At 11:15 p.m. the report was received that on Calle 26th, between 19 and 21, several shotgun detonations were heard and that there was possibly an injured person, which led to the police mobilization.

Photo: (Reporteros hoy)

After arriving at the scene, the uniformed men did not find anyone injured, much less the person who detonated the firearm.

The version of several onlookers was that, an hour before, a man hit a boy in front of the beer agency and the attacked, upon arriving home, told his family about the incident.

His enraged father would have returned to the site to detonate his rifle with the intention of intimidating the aggressor.

Photo: (Reporteros hoy)

In the last two weeks, several shooting episodes have been registered in the municipality, which has ignited the alerts.

Unfortunately, violence has been escalating and there are fears that real victims will pass through false alarms in this rarefied environment.

Source: Reporteros hoy

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments