An 82-year-old man is arrested for stealing two chocolate bars in Tlalpan, CDMX

Don Sergio Armando, 82 years old, is imprisoned in the Oriente Prison for stealing two bars of chocolate with a total value of 30 pesos from a store
México, (September 24, 2021).- Justice continues to have two faces in the country: while Miguel Ángel Vázquez, a former official accused of defrauding the local public treasury for more than 293 million pesos, follows the legal process at his residence in Jardines del Pedregal; Don Sergio Armando, 82 years old, is imprisoned in the Oriente Penitenciary for stealing two bars of chocolate with a total value of 30 pesos from a commercial store.
The arrest of the man over 80 years old was carried out last Tuesday night outside a Soriana branch located on the Calzada de Tlalpan and Sillón de Mendoza, in the Toriello Guerra neighborhood, in the Tlalpan district.
There, according to the investigation folder, FITLP / TLP-3 / UI-3 C / D / 00122 / 09-2021, the security personnel detected that the octogenarian man had taken two Hershey brand chocolates without paying, so upon leaving he was arrested and they requested help.
It was then that agents of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC-CDMX) arrived and once the case was exposed, the person involved was arrested and immediately transferred to the Public Ministry agency in Tlalpan 3, accused of the crime of robbery to business without violence for two chocolates.
Source: El Universal
