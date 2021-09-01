AMLO´s Maya Train Project will no longer have a station in downtown Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 01, 2021).- The National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur) announced a new change in the route of the Maya Train. It will no longer have a station in downtown Mérida, but on the outskirts of the Yucatecan capital, in the community of Teya, more than 9 kilometers from the site where the railway station was planned to be built.

In a statement, the agency indicated that the modification was made from analysis, the results of which concluded that it is better to change the line to save construction time.

“Problems in construction and roads within the city should be avoided. The commitment is to deliver the system in 2024, a situation that must occur through the efficient use of time and resources, ” Fonatur indicated this Tuesday.

The Fonatur specified that, for the station that was contemplated in Mérida, secondary works will be maintained around the polygon known as ‘La Plancha’, this despite the fact that the railway does not pass through there.

Last week, the general director of the Fund, Rogelio Jiménez Pons, announced that the Maya Train will not enter the city of Campeche either due to the refusal of the residents to be relocated.

With this, there are two important cities, Mérida and Campeche, that will be left without the passage of the ‘flag’ work of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Many experts are concluding that these “last minute” changes are the result of poor planning and bad management of the project by FONATUR, and as Lopez Obrador wants to finish the project before the end of his six-year term, the federal authorities in charge are just improvising in order to be able to end the construction phase asap.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments