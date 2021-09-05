AMLO tours the Maya Train’s Calkini-Izamal stretch along with governor Mauricio Vila

(September 4, 2021).- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, supervised the progress of the Project of the Mayan Train in Yucatán, accompanied by the governor of that entity, the PAN member Mauricio Vila Dosal.

It was the governor himself who reported that fact, on his Twitter account.

“I met with the President of Mexico, López Obrador, to review the progress of the Mayan Train Project and the construction of Section 3 of Calkiní-Izamal, which contributes to promoting economic reactivation, job creation and tourism development in the State, “he said.

Vila Dosal published photos of the tour to supervise the work, in which he appears with López Obrador and members of the Mexican Army.

