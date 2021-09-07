AMLO decides not to apply Article 33 of the Mexican Constitution to foreigners

Article 33.- Foreigners are those who do not possess the qualities determined in article 30 of the Mexican Constitution, but enjoy the human rights and guarantees recognized by this Constitution. … Foreigners may not in any way interfere in the political affairs of the country.

MEXICO CITY,( September 07, 2021).- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised to never apply Article 33 of the Mexican Constitution to foreigners during his term in the Federal Government.

The head of the federal Executive issued orders to the Ministries of the Interior and Foreign Relations not to apply Article 33 of the Mexican Constitution to foreigners.

“We have not expelled any foreigner for intervening in matters that have to do with Mexico’s politics and I celebrate them because Article 33 used to be applied,” AMLO declared.

We have not applied Article 33, we are not going to apply it, it is a compromise, if there is someone vetoed who cannot come to Mexico, we will lift those vetoes, “. AMLO

Article 33 refers to the fact that foreigners may not in any way interfere in the political affairs of the country, in addition to the fact that the President of the Republic has the exclusive power to expel foreign persons from the national territory based on the law.

López Obrador sent a message to the leader of the Spanish far-right Vox party, Santiago Abascal, to whom he pointed out that he can visit Mexico as many times as he wants.

Mexico is a free country, I also say this so that if Mr. Abascal, from VOX, wants to come again, he can do it, the doors of our country are open, all foreigners are always welcome, even if they are opponents, we have nothing to to be ashamed of, this is a democratic and transparent government, in addition to guaranteeing all the freedoms so no one can say that they cannot come to Mexico”. AMLO

“Mario Vargas Llosa has come, Mr. Abascal, everyone can come, all opponents, representatives of the monarchy, the right, authoritarianism, classists, racists, pro-fascists, there is no problem at all. We are all free, freedoms are guaranteed in our country ”, AMLO stated in his particular style.

