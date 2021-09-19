Amazon’s “Made in Mexico” offers unique benefits for local artisans

To celebrate the National Holidays, on September 16, Amazon announced the opening of the Made in Mexico store with products handmade by Mexican artisans.

This platform is part of Amazon Handmade, an ecommerce category that opened in 2017 to sell its unique handmade products.

According to the brand in a statement, Amazon Handmade has had a growth of 278% in the last year, as more than 3,000 artisans sell more than 130,000 handmade Mexican products on Amazon Handmade, of which 12% are traditional Mexican crafts.

According to information from INEGI, in 2019, handicrafts contributed 138,291 million pesos to GDP, which represents 19.1% of what was generated by the cultural sector, creating 489,890 paid jobs. This represented 35.1% of the positions employed by the culture sector as a whole.

Are you a craftsman? Here’s how to participate in Made in Mexico

Any artisan who wants to join Amazon Handmade only has to register to enjoy benefits such as not paying the professional monthly fee and being able to make their own page within the category. This category is an excellent opportunity for artisans, small businesses, and cooperatives, who want to grow their business since their products will be exposed to millions of consumers in Mexico and around the world.

Amazon Handmade is open to artisans who make items such as accessories, art, baby items, beauty and personal care, clothing, shoes and bags, home and garden, jewelry and watches, kitchen and dining room, pet supplies, sports and outdoor activities, stationery and party supplies, and toys and games.

Some of the featured artisan brands within Made in Mexico by Amazon Handmade include:

La Cosita Sula: Mexican company that develops products mixing innovation with tradition, to create products made seriously and not in series.

Lula ‘Perro’ Ni: Family of artisans from Oaxaca, Mexico, proud of their roots that have set out to preserve the tradition of their land and its customs.

Buen Chulo: Mexican company that designs and materializes products with essence created with the hands and hearts of Mexican artisans. They work with materials such as ceramics, clay, wood, wicker and textiles within the workshops of artisans in different regions of Mexico.

Source: BN

The Yucatan Times

