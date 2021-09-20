  • Headlines,
  • Merida,
  • News,
  • Peninsula

    • Alfredo Morales Candiani, activist for LGBTTTIQ + rights, dies in Mérida

    By on September 20, 2021
    Photo: (La jornada maya)

    Merida, Yucatan, (September 20, 2021).- This Saturday 18th, the activist for the rights of the LGBTTTIQ + community Alfredo Morales Candiani passed away, presumably because of Covid-19. Through social networks, his friends notified his death.

    The news shocked friends and former students, who since days past provided their support, as he was fighting the virus in a hospital in Mérida.

    Alfredo Candiani, as he was known, was a chemical engineer dedicated to teaching and an activist in favor of the human rights of groups in vulnerable situations. He was also a candidate for mayor of Mérida for Morena in the last elections.

    Source: La jornada maya

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment