Alejandro del Valle, president of Interjet, is arrested in Mexico City

Mexico City, (September 10, 2021).- This morning the businessman Alejandro del Valle, owner of 90.4 percent of the shares of the Interjet airline, was arrested at the Club de Industriales, in Mexico City.
#FGJCDMXInforma que agentes de la @PDI_FGJCDMX cumplimentaron en la alcaldía Miguel Hidalgo una orden de aprehensión en contra de Alejandro “N”, por su probable participación en la comisión del delito de fraude genérico. En breve, mayor información. pic.twitter.com/3QOprXtv0F— Fiscalía CDMX (@FiscaliaCDMX) September 9, 2021
The Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the arrest of the businessman in the Miguel Hidalgo district. Del Valle is investigated for the alleged commission of generic fraud.
According to the Prosecutor’s Office , Interjet is behind the arrest of Del Valle, who has accumulated debts with the treasury since June last year, when, through his company HBC International, he bought the low-cost airline.
On that date, Del Valle made a commitment to the Alemán family to inject $ 150 million dollars, which never reached the airline.
Interjet is currently on strike and has not flown since December 11, 2020.
The information indicates that the businessman would only have paid $ 22 million in cash for the company, with which he took control of the airline.
Es detenido el empresario Alejandro del Valle, en la colonia Polanco: Por fraude.— David Vargas Araujo (@DavidVargasA18) September 9, 2021
Alejandro del Valle era accionista de Interjet, y socio de Miguel Alemán Magnani, el empresario corrupto que anda huyendo en Francia.
RT 👇
pic.twitter.com/yXOspHoTUt
Today the company is in a financial review process to enter bankruptcy, in an attempt to achieve a financial restructuring that allows it to restart operations, as well as pay debts that amount to $ 1.25 billion dollars.
Source: American Post
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
AMLO approves 32 billion USD for Pemex to boost flagging oil output
Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
-
Presumed parents of the baby abandoned in Emiliano Zapata III appear
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 09, 2021) .-.
-
Mexico vaccinates Honduran migrants in southern border city
MEXICO CITY, September 09, 2021, (Reuters).
-
Young man who jumped off a bridge in Mérida’s Periférico in serious condition
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 09, 2021) .-.
-
Mérida City Council will work on the continuity of successful public policies
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 9, 2021) .-.
-
First case of Covid-19 registered after 8 months in Quintana Roo, Yucatan municipality
YUCATAN, (September 09, 2021) .- After.
-
Recent Cannabis Use Linked to Heart Attack Risk in Adults Under 45
The reason for the connection isn’t.
-
Former mayor of Progreso promotes the fight against Parental Alienation
Parental alienation primarily occurs during a high-conflict.
-
This Wednesday 8, SSY report 17 deaths and 296 new Covid infections in Yucatan
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 09, 2021).- The.
-
Yaxcabá teenager promotes Maya culture through song
Merida, Yucatan, (September 09, 2021).- “I.
Leave a Comment