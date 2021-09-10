Alejandro del Valle, president of Interjet, is arrested in Mexico City

Mexico City, (September 10, 2021).- This morning the businessman Alejandro del Valle, owner of 90.4 percent of the shares of the Interjet airline, was arrested at the Club de Industriales, in Mexico City.

The Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the arrest of the businessman in the Miguel Hidalgo district. Del Valle is investigated for the alleged commission of generic fraud.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office , Interjet is behind the arrest of Del Valle, who has accumulated debts with the treasury since June last year, when, through his company HBC International, he bought the low-cost airline.

On that date, Del Valle made a commitment to the Alemán family to inject $ 150 million dollars, which never reached the airline.

Interjet has not flown since December last year and faces a serious financial situation.

Interjet is currently on strike and has not flown since December 11, 2020.

The information indicates that the businessman would only have paid $ 22 million in cash for the company, with which he took control of the airline.

Today the company is in a financial review process to enter bankruptcy, in an attempt to achieve a financial restructuring that allows it to restart operations, as well as pay debts that amount to $ 1.25 billion dollars.

