After two months Progreso beaches reopen on weekends

Announce reopening of traditional and international boardwalks after their closure of more than two months

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 10, 2021).- Since last July 1st, the state government decreed the closure of the traditional and international boardwalks of Progreso on weekends due to the spike in infections at that time, this provision will be lifted as of this Saturday, September 11.

On Thursday 9th, the head of the Ministry of Health, Mauricio Sauri Vivas, reported that starting Saturday people will be able to access these spaces that were closed both for vehicular traffic and access to beaches, on Saturdays and Sundays.

It was also announced that the State remains on the Orange Epidemiological Traffic Light.

In this way, the restaurants that operate in Progreso will be able to offer their services on those days, although it was not reported if the protocols for the use of recreational and sports boats are maintained in terms of the allowed capacity, which is 8 people for boats under 40 feet and 10 people for over 40 feet.

Visitors are encouraged to comply with health and safe distance measures during their visit to the site and their stay in the coastal municipality.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments