After five days missing in Buctzotz, Yucatán, Bartolo is found alive

Buctzotz, Yucatan; September 18, 2021 (ACOM) .- Five days after leaving his home at dawn, disoriented by a mental condition, 73-year-old Bartolomé Uhu Tzec was found alive in the mountains of this municipality.
Last week, on the 12th, Margarita Chi Argáez told municipal authorities that her husband Bartolomé had left his home at around 3 in the morning, without a specific destination.
From that moment, state, municipal and municipal Civil Protection authorities deployed an intense search operation that at first had no result.
Family and friends did not lose hope of finding him alive, and on Thursday, September 17th, locals came across the older adult sitting on a white road, 5 kilometers from the town, near the Kankirixché agricultural unit.
Don Bartolomé was approached and taken to his home located on Calle 12 between 21 and 23, where he was received by family members and the Director of Civil Protection, Secundino Núñez Lizama, who was in charge of the search.
Later, Dr. Javier Tapia Palomares arrived, who treated the septuagenarian, who presented a picture of dehydration and high blood pressure, however, his health was reported as stable.
Source: Reporteros Hoy
