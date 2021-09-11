According to Zofemat, anti-sargassum barrier are unnecessary these months

Solidaridad, Quintana Roo, (September 10, 2021).- Given the decrease in the arrival of sargassum to the coast of downtown Playa del Carmen, the Federal Maritime Terrestrial Zone (Zofemat) proposes not to reposition the anti-sargassum barrier , which was removed last month after various storms.

According to Marco Antonio Loeza Pacheco, director of the Zofemat, they expect the arrival levels of the algae to drop even more by the end of the month, for this reason they propose not to place it again due to the investment of time and personnel involved in the installation of the infrastructure.

” We are assessing together with the Mexican Navy , as we know, the arrival season for sargassum is about to end, it officially ends on September 30, the season has always been from March to September,” explained the official.

So far this year the city council has collected almost 19 thousand tons of sargassum and, according to the Sargasso Monitoring Network of Quintana Roo, the main beaches of the town are with low and moderate arrival of seaweed, after that at the beginning of the summer they came to have excessive parameters.

“ We have an accumulated recall of almost 19 thousand tons , so now the recall is already very minimal, we are currently receiving 30 to 40 tons per day, which is totally controllable, that is controlled on the same day, the most important thing is to see if it is worth installing ”, said Loeza Pacheco.

It should be remembered that the barrier, which supported the containment of sargassum from the pier of the Playa del Carmen maritime terminal to the Mamitas beach area, was installed in the spring season, although it was removed again and for a short time before climatic storms; It should be noted that the bad weather has continued in the locality since then, so it has not been repositioned.

Loeza Pacheco mentioned that if in the end the Mexican Navy Secretariat, which is leading the work, decides to reinstall it after a thorough analysis, they will place it back in the protection zone .

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments