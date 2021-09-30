30-year-old man dies after receiving electric shock and falling from nine meters high in Conkal

CONKAL, Yucatán, (September 30, 2021).- Electrician José Luis Canché Cob, 30 years old, lost his life on Wednesday, September 29th, after receiving an electric shock and falling from a height of nine meters (29 feet), when he was working on a high voltage post.

Around 6:40 p.m., the incident was recorded in a rural area near the Conkal-Chablekal road.

Municipal police officers went to kilometer 8 of the aforementioned road due to the report that a male subject fell from a height of approximately nine meters.

Upon arrival, the officers saw the now deceased who was unconscious, on the ground.

The SSP units and ambulances from the corporation arrived at the scene. The paramedic Pablo Ortega, in command of the Y-10, was the one who certified the death. The place was cordoned off for the proceedings.

