Yucatecan taxi driver found dead inside the trunk of his own vehicle in Playa del Carmen

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo — Passing motorists who reported an abandoned taxi along the Playa del Carmen highway lead police to the discovery of a body. On Thursday morning, motorists traveling the highway south of Playa del Carmen made the report to Emergency services.
Police were sent to the scene to investigate the report of the taxi that was parked along the road. Municipal police and agents of the National Guard made the discovery of the body inside the trunk of the unit around 10:00 a.m.
The taxi driver, who was found naked, was located in the trunk of his own unit. He was shot to death. He is believed to have been killed during a robbery. He has been identified as 43-year-old Daniel C.T., originally from Mérida, Yucatán.
