Yucatecan Rommel Pacheco ends his Olympic career with sixth place in Tokyo

His last execution, of 96.90 points, was not enough to get on the podium
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 03, 2021).- With a sixth place in the final of the individual three-meter springboard, Rommel Pacheco Marrufo from Yucatan said goodbye to the Tokyo Olympics and put an end to his brilliant career as a diver.
It is the best position obtained by the 36-year-old from Merida in Olympic competitions, as he had been in tenth place in Athens 2004, and seventh in Rio de Janeiro 2016.
A very emotional moment was lived shortly after his sixth and last dive because while he melted into a hug with his coach he was sad but at the same time happy for the effort made.
In his fourth and last Olympics, he was looking for his first medal, which would also have been the first won by a Yucatecan, but the competition was very fierce, dominated almost from beginning to end by the Chinese competitors.
Gracias @Rommel_Pacheco por representar a #Yucatán y a #México, para nosotros siempre serás un campeón y un ejemplo. ¡Todos los yucatecos estamos muy orgullosos de ti y de toda tu trayectoria! pic.twitter.com/lt5I6fYTwo— Mauricio Vila (@MauVila) August 3, 2021
Until the fourth round, Rommel Pacheco was in fifth place, but his fifth dive sent him down to the ninth position and the last one placed him in sixth place.
In this same competition, another veteran also retired, the Japanese Ken Terauchi, almost 41 years old, who had been competing in the Olympics since Atlanta 1996.
😭 ¡¡¡HASTA SIEMPRE, ROMMEL PACHECO!!! 😭— TV Azteca Deportes (@AztecaDeportes) August 3, 2021
Todos lloramos al ver al atleta mexicano cuando abrazó a su entrenadora después del último clavado de su carrera.
🙌 🇲🇽 ¡¡ERES ENORME, GRACIAS POR UNA BRUTAL CARRERA, @Rommel_Pacheco!! 🙌 🇲🇽#Tokyo2020#ElOroEsNuestro#Día12 pic.twitter.com/ShsLZjLv1t
The Yucatan Times congratulates Rommel Pacheco Marrufo for his outstanding career as a diver and wishes him the best of luck as a congressman representing the state of Yucatan.
