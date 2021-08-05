Yucatecan Rommel Pacheco arrived in Mexico after his participation in the Tokyo Olympics

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 05, 2021).- The Yucatecan diver Rommel Pacheco Marrufo has already returned to Mexico after putting an end to his sports career, contesting his fourth Olympic final at the Tokyo Games.

The athlete was received at the Mexico City International Airport by his wife Lylo, and they were surrounded by numerous media and onlookers.

“I retire from the Olympic Games in the best possible scenario, being the flag bearer for Mexico, having reached an Olympic final where I got sixth place. We would have liked a medal to be around my neck today, but anyway I am leaving full and happy, ” said Rommel, in statements broadcast by national media.

“The expectation was to return to Mexico with a medal,” he accepted, but clarified that “this last year has been very difficult, with eight months without training in the water, exercising as much as possible.”

“If ten months ago they had said that I was going to withdraw from the Olympic Games despite the pandemic, many would have doubted it, but I worked so that it could be achieved and now I continue to hug myself with my coach Ma Jin, because something very It is important, as all of Mexico saw, that is why we hugged each other in the Olympic pool, after I threw my last dive, ”said Pacheco Marrufo.

Photo: (Yucatan Ahora)

“I leave with the great affection and applause of the Olympic family, from the judges, the companions, the public, I say goodbye to diving and send my gratitude to all the Mexicans for having been with me for so many years and for always supporting me, ” he added.

Regarding his next professional activities, he pointed out that “I will continue to support diving and sport, but from another trench now.”

“Now it will be my turn to be in the Chamber of Representatives, where I will begin on September 1st. There is much to do, I would like to contribute something important to the new generations of the country, “he said.

For now, his wife Lylo Fa shared on her social networks details of a romantic surprise that she prepared for Rommel as a welcome.

