Yucatecan musicians take “Jarana” to Austria, the cradle of classical music

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 17, 2021).- Musical works by Chucho Herrera, Cesáreo Chan Blanco, Pedro Carlos Herrera López, Gabriel Chan Sabido, Ricardo Palmerín and Lorenzo Barcelata, will be part of the repertoire of the concert tour called “Mérida de Yucatán en Austria” , which the Fritz Kreisler Chamber Orchestra will present, for the first time, in that European country.

At a press conference, in which the president of the Patronage for the Preservation of the Historic Center AC, Enrique Ancona Teigell, and the conductor of the orchestra, José Luis Chan Sabido, were present, it was specified that it is a project that arose during the health contingency and that will be presented in the cities of Graz and Vienna from September 2nd to 12th.

The musical, cultural and artistic project is organized by the Board of Trustees and the Yucatecan Kunst & Music Yucatán AC Cultural Association

“We are going to bring Yucatecan traditional music and Yucatecan classical music. The Fritz Kreisler Chamber Orchestra is a classical string orchestra, however, we are going to leave the smocking or tuxedo suits that we use to play and we are going to be dressed in our regional costume, trying to go as close as possible to the correctness of the Yucatecan wardrobe for the presentations, ” explained Chan Sabido.

He stressed that not only Jaranas will be played but also classical music by Daniel Ayala Pérez, Roberto Abraham Mafud, and José Pablo Moncayo, author of “Huapango”.

For its part, Ancona Teigell recognized the work done by the director and his musicians, who will have the opportunity to offer their talent, with traditional Yucatecan music, in the cradle of classical music.

The group, under the direction of Chan Sabido, is made up of 12 young talents who will present a repertoire of Yucatecan and Mexican music and will offer five concerts, two of which will be educational and will be offered in spaces where the symphonic musicians will interact with Austrian children and youth.

The other three concerts to the public will be in important halls and spaces of the host country, which will be offered on September 6th in the Courtyard of the Styrian Government Palace, in Graz; on Friday the 10th, at the “Dom im Berg” Convention Center, in the same city, and on Saturday the 11th, at the Akademisches Gymnasium Wien Hall, on Beethoven Square, located in the downtown area, where the theaters of Vienna are located.

For the educational concerts, 10 Austrian girls and boys have been invited to play percussion instruments to accompany the Jaranas “Tomasita”, by Cesáreo Chan Blanco, and “Fiesta en Citeil”, by Pedro Carlos Herrera López.

