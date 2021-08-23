Yucatecan animal lovers were present during the passage of tropical storm Grace

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 23, 2021).- Through social networks, several actions were announced that demonstrated the love that humans have for animals. And several animal rescues took place during the storm.
The first case that we present to you was that of a woman who, regardless of the rain and strong winds, rescued two dogs that were abandoned in a vacant lot near the Walmart Pensiones supermarket.
Although it was reported in networks that the dogs were there before the storm, people who are trying to put them to safety came to the place without locating them.
It was around 6:00 p.m. when it was possible to help the animals and it was the Yucatecan host presenter Zita Vera who came to rescue two dogs, who are presumed to be mother and daughter.
The also model took a yellow cloth to cover the dogs, since they had many ticks, and it was said that they had anemia too.
According to what Zita Vera said, it was impossible to ignore the situation when the only shelter they both had was each other.
The dogs were rescued as they were completely wet, lying in the mud near an area of vegetation covered with thorny grass.
Zita put them both to safety.
Boy rescues his neighbor’s pet
On the other hand, a boy showed his love for animals after his neighbor’s puppy got caught on a loose canvas.
A child’s next-door neighbor’s dog became entangled with a loose canvas that was lifted by the winds. The dog was crying when he was entangled, so the kid left his house, went into the neighbor’s patio in the middle of the storm, and rescued the animal.
Source: Yucatan al momento
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Campeche: The walled city that conquered the sea
The colonial beauty of a destination.
-
Experts will analyze karst problems in the Yucatan Peninsula
Karst is a type of landscape.
-
What to eat before going to sleep? 9 foods that can help you sleep better
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 23, 2021).- Did.
-
Quintana Roo hotel association expect to close summer season with an average occupancy of 60 percent
QUINTANA ROO, (August 23, 2021).- With.
-
New island emerges off Japan coast as a result of underwater volcano eruption
Composed of thousands of islands, Japan.
-
The line that divides Canada from the U.S. is looking more and more illusory for the Cannabis Industry
The 49th parallel used to be.
-
‘Grace’ loses strength but causes deaths, floods, and damage in Central Mexico
MEXICO, (August 23, 2021).- At least eight.
-
One dead and several injured after an oil platform explosion off the coast of Campeche
One person has been killed and.
-
Yucatán, one of the five states with the greatest attraction of foreign investment
The sectors that gave this impulse.
-
More protests against the CFE: Acanceh, Yucatan without electricity for more than 72 hours
Acanceh, Yucatan; August 23, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
Leave a Comment