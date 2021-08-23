Yucatán surpasses the barrier of 60 thousand infected with Covid-19

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 23, 2021).- In the State, the limit of 60 thousand people infected with Covid-19 was exceeded on Sunday, August 22nd, in the course of just over 17 months, of which nine percent lost their lives, reported the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY).

Likewise, about 86 percent of those infected are concentrated in 10 municipalities, while in two municipalities there are still no deaths derived from the pandemic, specifically, Quintana Roo and Tahdziú.

According to the daily technical statement of the SSY, until this Sunday, there were 272 active confirmed cases of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) that causes the Covid-19 disease, distributed in 18 municipalities, as well as 12 deaths, of which five deceased were originally from Mérida, and the remaining were from Acanceh, Izamal, Kanasín, Progreso, Ticul, Tizimín and Umán municipalities.

Of the total deaths registered on Sunday, nine were men and three women, whose ages ranged between 21 and 83 years, of which six had no comorbidities, 50 percent.

Regarding the incidence of morbidity, August is in fifth place in the monthly table, with five thousand six confirmed cases, with a daily average of 227.5 infected.

Photo: (Yucatan ahora)

The lowest figure for the eighth month of the year happened on Saturday 7th, with 185 infected, and the highest was last Friday 13th, with 299 infected.

While in the incidence of mortality, August is in the seventh position. According to statistics, so far this month, there are 303 deaths, with a daily average of 13.8 deaths, with a minimum of 10, registered on Monday the 9th and Sunday the 15th, respectively.

Likewise, last Friday, the 6th, the highest number of the year was registered, 17 deaths and the daily average is 15.

