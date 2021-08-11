Yucatan style plantain soup: ‘Sopa de platano yucateca’

Mérida, Yucatan (August 11, 2021).- This delicious soup from the Yucatan uses half-ripe plantains, meaning green and yellow, not black and yellow. Use vegetable broth to make it vegetarian, if desired, and add more broth for a thinner Yucatan style plantain soup.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 small red onion, finely chopped
- 1 carrot, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 half-ripe plantains, peeled and cut into 1 inch slices
Heat the olive oil in a stockpot, add the onion and carrot, and sauté until the onion begins to wilt. Add the garlic and continue cooking for another minute. Stir in the plantains, cumin and coriander.
Add the chicken broth, bring to a boil lower heat, and simmer, covered, until the plantains are tender. Puree half the soup in a blender and return to pot. Alternatively, the entire batch of soup can be pureed for a smoother texture.
Add salt and pepper to taste, and more broth if desired. Serve hot, garnished with chopped cilantro. Serves 6.
Source: Mex connect
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Cancun Travel Mart 2021 features a new format
Cancun Travel Mart (CTM’21) will be.
-
The wood industry could go up to the ‘next level’ in Yucatan
Merida Yucatan; August 11, 2021 (ACOM).
-
A Dog is a Baby’s Best Friend
At Chattanooga Moms they are passionate.
-
According to Indemaya, 67 percent of the Yucatecan population considers itself as Maya
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 11, 2021).- In.
-
EMA asks tourists to verify that destinations comply with standards
MEXICO, (August 11, 2021).- Taking advantage.
-
Mexican living legend Vicente Fernández in ‘serious but stable’ condition
The iconic Mexican “Ranchero” singer is.
-
Brave K-9 agent is back on the job after being stabbed in the head five times
A police dog has returned to.
-
150 tons of lobster have been caught so far in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 10, 2021) .-.
-
Fight ends with one death in Mérida’s García Ginerés neighborhood
The victim was drinking intoxicating drinks.
-
Yucatán Government recognizes those who promote the traditions and customs of the Maya people
TEKAX, YUCATAN, (August 10, 2021).- Within.
Leave a Comment