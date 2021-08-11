  • Expat Community,
    • Yucatan style plantain soup: ‘Sopa de platano yucateca’

    By on August 11, 2021
    Photo: (cook2eatwell)

    Mérida, Yucatan (August 11, 2021).- This delicious soup from the Yucatan uses half-ripe plantains, meaning green and yellow, not black and yellow. Use vegetable broth to make it vegetarian, if desired, and add more broth for a thinner Yucatan style plantain soup.

    Ingredients

    • 1 tablespoon olive oil
    • 1 small red onion, finely chopped
    • 1 carrot, finely chopped
    • 2 cloves garlic, minced
    • 2 half-ripe plantains, peeled and cut into 1 inch slices

    Heat the olive oil in a stockpot, add the onion and carrot, and sauté until the onion begins to wilt. Add the garlic and continue cooking for another minute. Stir in the plantains, cumin and coriander.

    Add the chicken broth, bring to a boil lower heat, and simmer, covered, until the plantains are tender. Puree half the soup in a blender and return to pot. Alternatively, the entire batch of soup can be pureed for a smoother texture.

    Plantain Soup (Sopa de Plátano) | My Colombian Recipes | Recipe | Colombian food, Plantain soup, Recipes
    Photo: (Pinterest)

    Add salt and pepper to taste, and more broth if desired. Serve hot, garnished with chopped cilantro. Serves 6.

    Source: Mex connect

