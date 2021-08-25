Yucatan prosecutor reveals details of the autopsy of José Eduardo Ravelo

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 25, 2021).- José Manuel León León, attorney general of Yucatán, announced to a national media outlet that José Eduardo Ravelo Echevarría died from beatings, and confirmed the fact that he was raped.

In an interview with Azucena Uresti for Grupo Fórmula, the prosecutor revealed details of the autopsy performed on the young man from Veracruz on Tuesday at the FGE facilities before handing over the body to his relatives, who buried him in Ciudad Isla, Veracruz.

“The results of the autopsy in which it was conclusively established that his organs were collapsed due to multiple trauma, was the cause of death determined by our doctors from the State Attorney General’s Office,” José Manuel León León told the journalist.

“El dictamen es contundente que existió la violación, pero no necesariamente se puede determinar que objeto fue el utilizado”: José Manuel León, fiscal de #Yucatán #AzucenaxFórmula #JoséEduardoRavelo — Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) August 24, 2021

In another part of the interview, the prosecutor pointed out that “said evidence cannot be compared with the samples of the police officers initially indicated since there was no penetration of a human being.”

“It was confirmed that there is, unfortunately, sexual abuse in José Eduardo’s body. It is a scientific opinion that determined this … They used a hard object, so it would not necessarily have to be a penetration of a person, ” he added.



The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic attracted the case, and on Saturday it exhumed the body of José Eduardo Ravelo for expert evidence. There is no date for the results to be released.

