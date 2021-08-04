Yucatan municipalities registered monthly records of Covid-19 infections during July

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 04, 2021) .- During July, 33 municipalities in Yucatán registered new monthly records of Covid-19 cases, with the exception of Mérida, which was below the incidence in June, this was revealed by the National Council Science and Technology (Conacyt).

Likewise, in the seventh month of the year, the state registered 6,978 confirmed cases, distributed in 99 municipalities, of which 52.3 percent were concentrated in the Yucatecan capital.

According to the information provided on the electronic page www.datos.covid-19.conacyt.mx., to date, Quintana Roo is the only Yucatecan municipality where no deaths related to Covid-19 have been registered.

In the Covid-19 Tablero México – Conacyt – CentroGeo – GeoInt – DataLab it was found that 33 municipalities have exceeded the monthly maximum, as happened in Acanceh, Buctzotz, Cantamayec, Cuzamá, Chacsinkin, Dzilam de Bravo, Dzilam González, Homún, Hunucmá , Ixil, Izamal, Kanasín, Kinchil, Maxcanú, Motul, Muxupib, Opichén, Sotuta, Tekom, Telchac Puerto, Temax, Tetiz, Timucuy, Tixkokob, Tixpeual, Tzucacab, Uayma, Ucú and Umán.

While Dzoncauich, Espita, Kantunil, and Yaxcabá equaled the current monthly record.

Among the facts detected, from the statistical point of view, in Dzoncauich the monthly record is repeated three times, the maximum of which is also two.

With two maximums is Calotmul, Espita, Hoctún, Peto, Tekantación, Tepakán and Yaxcabá.

Infections were registered during July throughout the State, with the exception of seven municipalities: Chacsinkín, Dzidzantún, Kaua, Quintana Roo, Teya, Tunkás, and Xocchel.

Throughout the month, 6,978 cases were registered, with a daily average of 225 infected, with a minimum of 70 cases, registered on Sunday, July 4th; and a maximum of 369, which occurred on Monday July 12th.

