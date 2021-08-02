Yucatan has become a favorite destination for international film productions.

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- Yucatán, known for its great natural and architectural beauty, but also for the level of security that prevails in its territory, has earned the trust of different content production companies, for some years now, but with much greater force in the last two years, to be the setting for special programs, television series, music videos and much more.

In a statement, the Government of Yucatan added that an example of this is the entertainment platform, Netflix, which among the content it has recorded in Yucatan we can have “Las Crónicas del Taco”, where several representatives of Yucatecan gastronomy shone for the originality and flavor of their dishes.

Likewise, “Chefs Table” in its BBQ edition, which had among one of its programs, the traditional cook Rosalía Chay Chuc, giving a sample of the ancestral recipes of the Mayan culture.

In 2021, this platform once again set its eyes on Yucatán, being currently and for the first time, the perfect setting for the filming of a movie with the participation of Mexican actors.

It is a story based 100 percent in the Yucatan capital and supported by local talent. The production and the talent have chosen as a frame in Mérida, the joy of the famous and traditional Cantina “La Negrita”; the beauty of Casa Tho in Paseo de Montejo, the emblematic Ermita and the colorful Museum of Yucatecan Gastronomy, among other representative places of the ” Ciudad Blanca”.

It is important to mention that although Netflix has previously made special programs in Yucatán, this is the first time the platform has made a film, which will undoubtedly add to the projection of Yucatán at a national and international level, as the platform announced that it currently has more than 74 million subscribers in the United States and Canada, while in the region formed by Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, it has 68.7 million users, all of which segments are growing.

This platform is not the only one that has seen the potential of the extraordinary scenery that Yucatán offers, as almost simultaneously, other major productions such as Telemundo’s La Reina del Sur with Kate del Castillo; a pilot series by NBC Universal and a documentary based on the knowledge of ancient civilizations to protect water, produced by Chile’s National Television Council (CTNV), are filming scenes in different locations in the state.

The press release added that, in addition to these important projects, Yucatán has given color to a large number of productions of all kinds, including brands, such as Volkswagen, which also produced audiovisual content for an advertising campaign for social networks during July.

Likewise, last April, Grupo Modelo produced a video for social networks and still photography for print for one of its beers.

During the first half of 2021, a series of television programs were also recorded in the state for Travel Detective by the famous American journalist, travel editor at CBS News, Peter Greenberg; in March, the Youtube program Gastro Destino, a multiplatform dedicated to haute cuisine, among other productions.

More recently, a group of renowned photographers collaborated with the travel and lifestyle magazine Food & Travel and the Samsung cell phone brand to portray the natural and architectural beauty of Yucatán, without neglecting its exquisite gastronomy, a visit that the magazine has published several articles on.

This is how this unique destination of the Yucatán Peninsula has become a place for productions of all kinds.



The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments