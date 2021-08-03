Yucatan Government supports Yucatecan beekeepers with the delivery of queen bees

YUCATAN, (August 02, 2021) .- After losing 34 hives from his apiary located in the Oxholón community, in the municipality of Umán, last year due to the passage of 3 tropical storms and 2 hurricanes, Daniel Quintal Balam received 18 queen bees, which will contribute to the recovery of his production unit, as part of the support that the Government of Yucatan provides to beekeepers through the delivery of these insects.
The Director of Agriculture of the Ministry of Rural Development (Seder), Manuel Bolio García, delivered 189 queen bees to beekeepers in the municipalities of Tzucacab, Maxcanú, Tunkás, Umán, and Halachado, as part of the nearly 10,000 bees of this type that have been delivered since the start of this scheme, which is achieved through the Queen Bee Production Centers promoted by the state government to enrich the genetics of the producers’ hives and at the same time increase the production and quality of Yucatecan honey.
Excited to receive his queen bees, the 62-year-old beekeeper Quintal Balam shared that this type of support is of great relevance to beekeepers in the state, especially in these times when the sector is recovering from the effects left by weather phenomena and the pandemic. Daniel Quintal has received sugar to feed his bees, he has managed to acquire products through the ‘peso-to-peso’ state program and now, the delivery of queen bees.
The producer of the sweet indicated that the queen bees are a guaranteed insect, as they reproduce better and faster, they are larger so they produce greater amounts of honey and of higher quality.
It is worth mentioning that the queen bees delivered were raised through the 12 Production Centers distributed throughout the state territory.
Among the beneficiaries was also Manuel Gilberto Huh Can, originally from the San Rafael town of the Maxcanú municipality, and who has been dedicated to beekeeping for more than 12 years. The man stressed the importance of having this type of support to boost the production of honey in the state, but above all, of good quality honey.
“The delivery of these bees benefits us because there are some queens that are already old, so we have to replace them with young ones, so we take advantage of this support to introduce the queen bees to the hives and after 7 days we see that it helps us to increase the production of bees and honey ”, concluded the beneficiary.
Source: Yucatan Ahora
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
