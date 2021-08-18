Yucatán Congress discusses equal marriage in plenary session for the third time

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 17, 2021).- Today, in a session of the Permanent Commission of Constitutional Points and Governance of the Yucatan State Congress, representatives approved the opinion in favor of equal marriage in Yucatán, modifying two paragraphs of article 94 of the local Constitution.

After representative Rosa Adriana Díaz Lizama from the National Action Party (PAN), requested a recess “to make agreements”, which was not granted by a majority and the representative Alejandro Cuevas Mena questioned the issue for homo-parental adoption, the initiative finally was approved unanimously and will now go to the plenary session.

With the recent endorsement of the ruling, now, if the plenary session approves the initiative, in Yucatan the marriage or common-law status “between man and woman” will disappear and it will begin to be “between people”; In this regard, representative Milagros Romero Bastarrachea points out that it is a contribution to reducing discrimination and inequality. The legislator also requested that the vote be open to citizens so that they can know the positions of each deputy who represents them in Congress.

In his turn, the representative Alejandro Cuevas Mena, from the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), questioned that by approving equal marriage they would also be adding the rights of homo-parental adoption, because – he said – they come in a consistent way. He came out against this because – citing a Kentucky judge – he considers that the above is a right of the minor and not of the couple.

In this regard, Romero Bastarrachea assured him that the adoption was not being considered within the proposed initiative, since this issue corresponds to the Judiciary and on this occasion they only addressed marriage.

He specified that with the reform they change marriage and cohabitation in the Yucatan Constitution, by definition between a man and a woman, to become between two people.

After the refusal of the representatives Felipe Cervera Hernández (PRI) and Silvia López Escoffié to have a recess proposed by Díaz Lizama, they proceeded to vote on the technical sheet.

In the meantime, representative Cuevas Mena interrupted to comment, “What you are putting to a vote is the technical proposal of the Secretariat, where I see a contradiction,” pointing out that they were also covering the issue of daughters and sons through the reproduction, as there was talk of free reproduction within the technical sheet.

In response, Milagros Romero said that what must be safeguarded is equal marriage in Yucatan, so she agreed by indicating that they could eliminate the lines that speak of reproduction since there are couples who do not wish to procreate; agreed that the modification was in favor of human rights.

