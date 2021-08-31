Yucatan cantinas and bar owners ask to be allowed to work

They claim that keeping their doors closed has affected the income of just over six thousand families
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 31, 2021).- After four months of having their businesses closed by order of the Government of Yucatán , around 45 owners of bars and cantinas ask that they be allowed to work, so they commit to comply with the health protocols the authorities ask for.
Representatives of this sector went to the Government Palace to initiate a dialogue to try to resolve their situation, since they assure that many of their workers have to choose to be employed in jobs where salaries are low, and they calculate that the number of people affected by the sites that are not operating is just over six thousand families.
With banners, they demonstrated at the gates of the Government Palace where they assured that they are not looking for any kind of confrontation, but to make the situation of the workers known, that all they want is “to let them work.”
Jesús Herrera Várguez, who spoke on behalf of those affected, pointed out that they do not see “fair” the way in which they allow the opening of some businesses and others not, because many bars and cantinas are working, but with the permission of restaurants.
The businessman said that for them this situation is “desperate because many operate in disguise”, so they request equal treatment from all those in the sector, since they are sources of employment that are not being generated, causing a significant impact .
“Many of the waiters had to look for other types of jobs, from bricklayers to porters in the market, a situation that many people take advantage of to not pay just enough, hence the importance of reopening this type of business,” he said.
He explained that he generates 25 direct jobs among waiters, cooks and people who help in his business, however, this number doubles if we talk about indirect ones when generating profits for those who sell meat, fruits and vegetables, soft drinks, among other inputs.
It should be remembered that the State Government in June implemented the measure to close bars and cantinas as a decision to reduce the rate of infections by Covid-19, which was rising rapidly at that time.
Source: Sipse
