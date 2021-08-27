Yucatan attracts the interest of Miami investors

Mérida, Yucatan, (August 27, 2021) .- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal highlighted the advantages of the Yucatecan capital to do business and receive investments from more than 65 entrepreneurs belonging to the Miami, Florida Chamber of Commerce, one of the largest organizations and most influential business groups in the southeastern United States and led by its president Alfred Sánchez.

The business leader summoned the leadership of the organization to attend the Governor’s presentation, a presentation that highlighted the competitive advantages of Mérida in various areas, such as tourism, economic development, quality of life, and security, among others, which have been recognized nationally and internationally.

Entrepreneurs’ interest grew when it was stated that today the Yucatecan capital has been classified by the World Bank’s Doing Business study as one of the best cities to do business and Forbes magazine also selected it as one of the best places in the world to invest and do business.

The governor stated, among other issues, that Mérida is the first municipality in Mexico to have the procedure to obtain a new municipal operating license and its renewal online, as well as procedures related to the electronic signature issued by the SAT, with which the Yucatecan capital is positioned as one of the first cities in the country to have this service, favoring competitiveness, investment and job creation.

The tourism entrepreneurs that make up the delegation also made visits to Florida wholesale travel agencies interested in Mérida such as Viva Tours, Capital Tours, and General Wholesale, one of the largest travel corporations in the US, specialized in leisure and business travel.

Mayor Mauricio Vila also met Dr. Julio Frenk, rector of the University of Miami, former secretary of health in Mexico, and since 2015, the first Hispanic president of this institution.

The meeting addressed issues of training for medical human resources and new health projects for our city that will make Mérida continue to consolidate itself as the country’s medical pole and position itself as a center for high-quality health services for Central America. The meeting was attended by Dr. Edward Abraham, Dean and Academic Director; Leonard A. Miller, director of the School of Medicine; Dean Cindy Munro, director of the School of Nursing and Health Studies, and Dr. Lourdes Dieck-Assad, Vice President of Global and Hemispheric Affairs of the Office of the President of the University of Miami.

Later, Mauricio Vila was received by the executives of the IBT Group, a corporate company dedicated to the development of projects for the public and private sectors in the areas of health, public services such as water sanitation, solid waste treatment, use of urban space, software and preparation of projects for smart cities.

In the afternoon, Mauricio Vila was received by the main leaders of the University of Miami Health System (UHealth), the highest governing body that directs this system, which provides cutting-edge care to patients by the best doctors in the region driven by the school’s innovative medical research and education.

Thanks to this system, more than 7000 international patients receive the most advanced medical care each year using technology and treatments not available in their countries, working with a global network that groups together insurance companies, third-party providers, self-service patients, and government entities to ensure timely access to medical care and treatment that is not available to the clients they serve.

Among the personalities who received Mauricio Vila, the most notable are Dr. Thinh H. Tran, Director of the Clinic and Director of Operations of UHealth; Barbara Ronda, Head of the Administrative Office and Associate Vice President of UHealth; Steven Falcone, Executive Dean of Clinical Affairs and CEO of UHealth Clinical Practice; Gilberto Lopez, Medical Director of International Programs, and Associate Director of Global Oncology and Cristian Murray, Vice President of Administration, Community Health Delivery System.

At the end of the day of this second day, Mauricio Vila and the representatives of business chambers who accompanied him were received by Mr. Alex Lastra, president of the Miami Latino Builders Association, Florida’s largest group of Latino real estate builders and developers, with more than 750 associates.

The Association was founded in 1971 and today, it is considered the largest Hispanic construction association in the United States. In addition to the board of directors, he was accompanied at this meeting by the mayor of Miami, Tomás Regalado, commissioner Willy Gort; Commissioner Francis Suárez; Michel Salum, representative of the Canaco-Servytur; Felipe Riancho, representative of Coparmex; Alvaro Juanes Laviada, General Administration Coordinator; Víctor Hugo Lozano Poveda, General Coordinator of Community Policy; Aref Karam Espositos, director of Urban Development; and Carolina Cárdenas Sosa, director of Economic Promotion and Tourism.

