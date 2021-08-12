World Elephant Day 2021: Here are some things we can do to save these ‘gentle giants’

August 12, 2021.- Every year on 12 August, World Elephant Day is observed across the world. The day aims to spread awareness about the plight of elephants and to identify their importance in our ecosystem.

Thai-based Elephant Reintroduction Foundation along with Canadian filmmaker Patricia Sims came up with the initiative. Sims has been the founding President of the World Elephant Society since 2012.

Along with the plight of elephants, this special day also focuses on creating awareness about the preservation of ‘gentle giants,’ their protection, and threats including poaching, mistreatment in captivity, and habitat loss, especially to Asian and African ones.

Photo: (El Pais)

Why observe World Elephant Day?

The day has been created to bring attention to help elephants over the critical threats they are facing. It is also a day to support positive solutions that will help them in ensuring their survival. The main objective of these prominent organisations is for the world and its people to embrace this day and its mission. So, more and more events and discussions are taken up for elephant conservation.

History of World Elephant Day

The World Elephant Day was established by Sims and Elephant Reintroduction Foundation of Thailand on 12 August, 2012. The day was first observed to bring attention to the urgent plight or need of Asian and African elephants.

Photo: (Cultura cientifica)

Below are few things that we can do to help save these ‘gentle giants’:

– Object against trophy hunting: Elephants are shot by hunters and they die in extreme pain and agony. Because of this, their tribes are damaged which leads to populations decline

– Donate to reputed organisations: There are many ways through which we can donate to organisations like World Wildlife Fund (WWF), The Elephant Society, Wildlife SOS, and others. These organisations work tirelessly towards the rescue. So, donations will help support their activities better and faster

– Never buy ivory products: Elephants are killed by poachers for their ivory which is used in making tableware, sculptures, jewellery, and Chinese traditional medicines, and other things. However, ivory selling has been banned in many countries but legal in a few.

Photo: (Ladera Sur)

Source: First Post

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments