What is it like to go on holiday to Europe right now?

For some people, summer 2021 held the long-awaited promise of reuniting with loved ones and exploring places new. For others, it has been a more anxious process of slowly returning to normality following one of the weirdest years in living memory.

Here, we talk to the people who braved restrictions, vaccines, and quarantines to get away for a summer break.

Ziryan’s road trip seeing friends and family in Italy

In June I spent 12 days in Italy. I traveled alone to see my girlfriend Sofia, who is Italian, after nine months apart.

We met at Bolognia airport – she lives just 30 minutes away in the city of Modena. We spent all day at her place on Saturday, before traveling on Sunday to the seaside town of Cesenatico, located south on the Adriatic Sea.

On the way, we stopped in the city of Cesena to see Sofia’s sister and her partner. We spent some time exploring the city and seeing some of the medieval ruins in the towns nearby.

We spent two whole days in Cesenatico, where we sunbathed all day eating seafood and relaxing. On Wednesday, we headed to Sestino where Sofia has more family. I’ve missed them a lot over the past year.

Leaving Sestino on the following Sunday, we spent our remaining days in Modena, where we took a day trip to the city of Ravenna before saying our goodbyes on Wednesday.

