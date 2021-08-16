W.K. Kellogg Foundation promotes entrepreneurs and artisans from Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 16, 2021) .- More than 100 artisans and entrepreneurs from municipalities in the south and east of the state, will be able to increase the value of their creations and obtain growth opportunities in new markets that favor their income and at the same time, the economy of their communities, as a product of the joint efforts promoted by the state government with the WK Foundation Kellogg.
Through the Yucatecan Institute of Entrepreneurs (IYEM), the W.K. Kellogg joins the continuity of the Ko’one’ex Kaxtic Ma’alob Kuxtal project, which means “Let’s seek a better quality of life” in the Maya language, with the grant of $ 149,953 from the Foundation.
Through this project, artisans and entrepreneurs will be trained for 18 months to learn new trends in design, innovation, and the use of technology, as well as on issues of self-esteem, human rights, gender perspective, and leadership, while enhancing skills and knowledge they already have.
“Design, innovation and technology trends will be incorporated, which will be added to the artisan techniques without replacing them, in order to add value and create growth opportunities in new markets, rescuing the application of ancestral artisan techniques, thus taking care of the historical heritage, tangible and intangible of our Maya culture ”, indicated the Director of the IYEM, Antonio González Blanco.
The state official added that this preparation and connection will provide artisans with visibility in digital and traditional channels, at the local and regional level, for which he thanked the permanent and coordinated work with civil society organizations to achieve the objectives that are sought in Yucatan.
The W.K. Kellogg in 2008, assumed a generational commitment with Chiapas and the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, as well as with central and southwestern Haiti, where it raises the voices of communities and local alliances to improve access to education, the generation of income and child and maternal health care.
Source: Yucatan ahora
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
