“Vila gave me hope”, José Eduardo’s mother after a meeting with the Governor

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 13, 2021).- After meeting with Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, Dora María Ravelo Echeverría affirmed that now she feels more calm and sure that justice will be done for the death of her son José Eduardo, since she received from Vila Dosal all the disposition and support to clarify the facts.

When interviewed upon leaving the Government Palace, the woman pointed out that, contrary to the treatment she received in her meeting with the Mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, the meeting with Vila Dosal was cordial, friendly and with the conviction that justice will be served for the death of his son.

“Yesterday I came out with a bitter taste in my mouth and today I see a hope that justice will be done for my son,” she said.

Ravelo Echeverría pointed out that, after listening to the Governor, she feels calmer because he told her that she can have full confidence in the work of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

“When they saw how he was, they provided an ambulance to transport my son, although it was not their competence. I will be eternally grateful because they cared about him when they saw he was not well, and we will always be grateful for that, ” she added.

