Vila Dosal meets with the Secretary of Energy and Arab ambassadors

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 18, 2021) .- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal met with the head of the Secretariat of Energy of the Government of Mexico, Rocío Nahle García, to address infrastructure projects that contribute to improving energy supply in Yucatán and be able to improve the competitiveness of our state.

As part of his work schedule in Mexico City, the governor also held meetings with the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia in Mexico, Haytham bin Hassan bin Mohammed Al-Malki; from Palestine, Mohamed A. I. Saadat; from the United Arab Emirates, Ahmed Hatem B. Almenhali; from Qatar, Mohammed Jassim M. A. Al Kuwari; from Jordan, Mohammad Mustafa Cyel M. Wahbi Tal; from Algeria, Djamel Eddine Grine and from Egypt, Khaled Abdelrahman Abdellatif Shamaa.

Likewise, Vila Dosal met with Jorge Nuño Lara, the Undersecretary of Infrastructure of the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) of the federal government, to whom he proposed various road infrastructure projects.

In the first meeting, Vila Dosal and Nahle García discussed matters related to the construction of the two new Combined Cycle plants of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), one in Mérida and one in Valladolid, as well as the increase in the flow of natural gas, projects that respond to one of the main demands of society, which is to improve the supply of electricity and natural gas to the state for the benefit of the Yucatecans, as well as to boost the economic growth of the state.

Accompanied by the head of the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo, Vila Dosal discussed with Nahle García the current situation regarding the portfolio of 24 renewable energy projects to be developed in the state, which if completed will produce approximately 3,400 megawatts with an investment of more than 70 billion pesos, which would make Yucatan the first state in the entire Republic that would be generating more clean energy than it consumes.

Similarly, in the presence of Sefoet’s Undersecretary of Energy, Juan Carlos Vega Milke, Vila Dosal raised with the Secretary of Energy the possibility that, through the Trust for Saving Electricity (FIDE), support to elderly retired people so that they can acquire photovoltaic panels, which will represent an important respite in their economy because they will pay less on their CFE receipts, in addition to helping Yucatán move towards a greater generation of clean energy.

Subsequently, Vila Dosal held a meeting with the Saudi Arabian ambassador to Mexico, Haytham bin Hassan bin Mohammed Al-Malki.

During the meeting, the governor and the Saudi diplomat endorsed the intentions for Yucatan and Saudi Arabia to strengthen commercial ties in order to expand markets and position our state as a solid destination and leader in the country in matters of investments.

At this day’s meeting, the Saudi diplomat endorsed his intentions to visit Yucatán in the near future, in order to get to know directly the strengths and competitive advantages of the state, as well as the various tourist attraction options it offers for visitors.

Finally, the governor met with Jorge Nuño Lara, to whom he proposed various road infrastructure projects, mainly for the intervention of sections damaged by the passage of natural phenomena, as well as to improve land connectivity and thereby detonate the development of Yucatan.

Accompanied by the director of the Institute for the Construction and Conservation of Public Works of the State (Inccopy), Virgilio Crespo Méndez, Vila Dosal explained to the federal official the urgent attention to road sections that suffered damage due to the passage of tropical storms and hurricanes last year.

During the meeting, the governor and the SCT’s Undersecretary of Infrastructure also addressed other projects on this matter, that will contribute to the development of the state.

