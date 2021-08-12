US-Mexico economic dialogue scheduled for Sept. 9 in Washington DC

(Reuters) -Top U.S. officials held talks with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexico on Tuesday to discuss immigration and other issues ahead of a planned economic summit next month, the White House said on Wednesday.
The talks, which followed a Monday phone call between López Obrador and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, laid the groundwork for an economic dialogue scheduled for Sept. 9 in Washington, it said in a statement.
The U.S. delegation included National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who met with López Obrador and other top Mexican officials, the White House said.
Harris is leading the Biden administration’s efforts to grapple with migration and other immigration issues.
“Officials underscored the importance of fostering development in southern Mexico and Central America to address the root causes of irregular migration … and committed to jointly managing safe, orderly migration that respects human rights,” the White House said of Tuesday’s meeting.
In addition to next month’s high-level economic talks, the officials also discussed efforts to hold a high-level security dialogue as well as COVID-19, supply chain issues and other topics.
Source: Reuters
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Children with cancer in Quintana Roo are still waiting for their medications
They demand the federal government to.
-
Fishermen predict a good octopus season this year
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 12, 2021).- A.
-
Homeless animals in Cancún have a friend in PETA Latino!
Homeless animals in Cancún, Mexico, have.
-
Campeche hoteliers concerned about low tourism activity
CAMPECHE, (August 12, 2021) .- Tourists.
-
“Strong and healthy” is how the baby manatee is reported in Huay Pix
QUINTANA ROO, (August 12, 2021).- According.
-
Jose Eduardo’s mother meets with Renan Barrera and declares that there are more people involved in the death of her son
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 12, 2021).- Mrs..
-
Activists march to demand justice for José Eduardo in Downtown Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 12, 2021).- Activists.
-
Delta variant ‘highly worrisome’ as it spreads across México – PAHO
MEXICO CITY, August 12, 2021, (Reuters).-.
-
They test in Israel anti-Covid spray that could cure the disease in 5 days
SaNOtize, the company behind an antiviral.
-
State prosecutor Gregorio Pérez Gómez shot to death in Chiapas, Mexico
A prosecutor handling the case of.
Leave a Comment